Two injured after violent fight at Wendy's, car chase and shootout

Police, Toledo Fire Department crews and a hazmat team searched a car on Alexis Rd. near Meijer on Saturday afternoon.

The Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old boy from Otsego Junior High School brought the weapon to school on Thursday.

At least one person was shot Saturday night at a west Toledo club.

Bullet holes are visible in one of the vehicles involved in the chase and shootout (Source: WTOL)

A plate glass window had to be boarded up after it was broken during a fight (Source: WTOL)

A shooting in South Toledo left two injured Friday.

What started as a disorder at Wendy’s quickly turned to a car chase and then a shooting.

Toledo Police are working to figure out what caused this wild dispute just nights before Christmas.

"It seemed as if they knew each other from outside of Wendy's obviously,” said Destinie Campbell, a Wendy’s employee who witnessed the altercation. “It looked like they had beef from something other than, you know, arguing over a four for four or something like that."

The incident started at the Wendy's on Reynolds and Airport.

Where the customers began fighting.

"They were fighting all over the lobby,” said Campbell. “They knocked over the table and the Christmas Tree. One person fell out the window and his face was bloodied up and it was just crazy."

Police say when they left Wendy's, those involved in the incident chased each other by car through Toledo and began shooting at each other on Fearing.

"We've spoke with some of the area residents and they said they heard multiple shots up to 25 shots being fired," said Sergeant Ron Paris with the Toledo Police Department.

Police say a white pickup truck involved in the incident crashed and the driver was shot in the hand.

The man who fell through the Wendy's window drove himself to the hospital, police followed him.

Neither the condition nor the names of those involved have been released.

"It's mind boggling at this point with the holiday shoppers, the holiday season and children out,” said Sgt. Paris. “You just shake your head and you ask yourself why at this point."

Police are still investigating the disorder, chase and shooting to find out what exactly happened. Charges are likely to be filed and the suspects could spend their Christmas in jail.

