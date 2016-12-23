Woman breaks into house, steals cash, leaves apology note - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman breaks into house, steals cash, leaves apology note

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Any kind of theft at this time of the year is, of course, horrible, but it might be a little easier to handle when the accused thief apologizes.

Toledo Police say Jordan Bladel, snuck into a person's home through their bedroom window, and stole some cash out of the dresser drawer.

The 22-year-old felt bad, though, and left an apology note on the bed.

Unfortunately for Bladel, that wasn’t good enough for police, who arrested her on Thursday and charged her with burglary.

