Hanukkah celebration at mall to feature menorah ice sculpture

Christmas isn't the only holiday this weekend.

Hanukkah starts on Saturday evening.



To mark the start of the festival of lights, the Chabad House of Greater Toledo is having a menorah ice sculpture carved outside of Franklin Park Mall in west Toledo.

Next week, on Thursday, December 29, a community menorah lighting ceremony will take place.

The menorah lighting will happen at 5:40 p.m. in the food court.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

