What's changed since the Cleveland Browns last won a game

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a historic season. But Browns fans hope this season will get lost in history.

The hapless Browns are 0-14, with their two remaining games against the San Diego Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team is so bad, sports analysts are comparing the Browns to college teams like Alabama and Ohio State.

The last win-less season in the NFL was in 2008 by the Detroit Lions.

But this losing streak stretches further back. The Browns last win was December 13, 2015 against the spiraling San Francisco 49ers. They only won three games that season. So what has happened since their last win?

Cleveland itself was suffering through the longest championship drought of any major sports city in the country. That all changed in June when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers upset the Golden State Warriors to capture their first NBA championship. The city known for losing went wild.

Although LeBron brought a title to Cleveland, if he wants to be truly immortalized in Cleveland, the former high school receiver could tryout for the Browns and will them to a championship. Sounds crazy? Perhaps so was drafting Johnny Manziel, who was the quarterback when the Browns last won.

And Robert Griffin III? He was warming the bench in Washington behind Kirk Cousins. "You like that" move Cleveland fans?

Speaking of championship droughts, when the Browns last won a game, the Chicago Cubs were still the lovable losers in all of American sports. This after getting swept by the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series. But with the advent of spring, the Cubs looked more like the Yankees and won a World Series for the first time in 108 years.

In football, Michigan State were Big 10 champions. But after a loss to eventual national champion Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, Sparty won only three games in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers, led by MVP Cam Newton, were undefeated in December 2015. They would lose in late-December in the next-to-last game of the NFL regular season. They lost again in the Super Bowl to the now-retired Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Both teams are now long shots to even make the playoffs.

Also, "Deflate-gate" was still one of the top stories in all of sports. Tom Brady did end up sitting out for four games at the beginning of this season.

However, it was Brady who had the last laugh against Commissioner Roger Goodell when he put up over 400 yards and three touchdowns in his first game back against, you might have guessed, the Cleveland Browns.

In the world of entertainment, two "Star Wars" movies have been released since the Browns last won: "Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Both were box office smashes.

Also, Leonardo DiCaprio had never won an Oscar when the Browns last won. After being passed over in "Titanic," "The Departed," and "The Wolf of Wall Street," Leo finally won a Best Actor award for "The Revenant" at the 88th Academy Awards.

Pretty much the entire presidential election happened since the Browns last won.

In fact, Mike Huckabee, Carly Fiorina, and George Pataki were all candidates on the Republican side when the Browns last won. Martin O'Malley was still a candidate on the Democratic side. And Donald Trump was still considered a long shot to win the election.

Since the Browns last won, Muhammad Ali, Prince, and John Glenn were still with us. So were David Bowie, Glenn Frey, and Alan Rickman.

Since the Browns last won a game, bestiality was technically legal in Ohio. We'll give them a pass on this though since only the Philadelphia Eagles can say they've won a game since John Kasich signed a law banning the practice this week.

Yes, this a rebuilding year for Cleveland. Yes, they will likely get the number one pick in the NFL Draft. But the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers have been saying that for years. By the way, they were 1-24 on December 13, 2015, which is bad but still better than zero wins.

Cleveland, you have your chance Saturday to end this story of losing against a Chargers team that is not much better. Try to get your "W" in one of the next two weeks and give your fans what they deserve.

If not, we will have a new president before Browns get a chance to win their next game. We will also have new "Spider-Man," "Fifty Shades of Grey," and "Fast and Furious" movies. And both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Alabama could win two championships before Cleveland wins a game.

