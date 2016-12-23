Putnam County substitute teacher charged with having sex with student

A Putnam County substitute teacher was charged Wednesday with having sex with a student at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

According to the Findlay Courier, Jessica L. Storer, 28, of Pandora, was charged with felony sexual battery and six misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to an underage person.

She was arraigned in Putnam County Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Court documents indicated she pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges, but was not called to make a plea on the felony charge.

Storer is out on $50,000 bond and will have another court hearing on Tuesday.

