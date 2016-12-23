Police arrest man who stole from Dollar General - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest man who stole from Dollar General

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police arrested a man they say stole from a Dollar General in central Toledo.

According to a police dispatcher, the theft happened at the Dollar General at 3372 Monroe Street.

Police say the man fled the scene and was later arrested by police.

