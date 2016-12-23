Vehicle rolled over on Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County

A vehicle has rolled over on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on the westbound lane at milepost 46.8, near the Delta exit.

Several troopers are on the scene of the accident.

Westbound lanes were closed for a time, but they have since reopened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

