Toledo Fire and Rescue help injured construction worker

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to an incident at a construction site Thursday morning in east Toledo.

Six crews responded to the scene of a worker injured at a construction site on Boers-Boyer Way. The worker was about 30 feet below grade.

Crews were able to treat and extricate the worker from the site.

The site is near the berth of the Willis Boyer dock. Workers are constructing a pumping station on the site.

