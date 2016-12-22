Be alert and prepared before hitting the road this holiday

More than 100 million people are expected to travel this holiday season. Of those heading out AAA predicts 90 percent of them will drive.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says drivers need to be safe and make sure never to text and drive while on the roads, particularly during the holiday season.

They say their "Lights for Lives" program will be in full force with local police and sheriff's departments during the holiday travel season.

"The whole purpose is to make people aware the we are enforcing the traffic laws," said Lt. Shaun Robinson of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "Make sure we can people get, people are starting to travel now wherever they want to go for the holidays, make sure they get from A to B safely."

Troopers are also warning people not to drink and drive. They say they will have extra units on the road in an effort to keep drivers safe.

Several have plans to hit the road Friday for the holiday weekend and the Ohio Department of Transportation says the roads will be busy, so you need to be prepared, alert and cautious before you hit the road.

"As long as you leave that buffer space between you and another car and you are watching your speed, staying alert, not being distracted by anything in your vehicle you shouldn't have any problems,” said Dylan Foukes, a traffic maintenance engineer for ODOT. “But we just ask that drivers do stay alert because there are some different traffic patterns out there that people haven't seen before."

With some construction projects completed, drivers visiting might be experiencing a change to their normal route.

That means drivers must be cautious and courteous on the roadways. ODOT says while their construction season has slowed down, there is still some

work being done and asks drivers to beware of the orange barrels and slow down.

"We just want people to drive safe even though the barrels are off to the side of the road and they are finishing up projects doesn't mean that you can fly through these zones at a high rate of speed," said Foukes.

ODOT says some of the busiest spots locally are I-475 and I-75. The turnpike will also be busy this weekend with travelers hoping to celebrate with loved ones.

If you want to be prepared you can check the Ohio Department of Transportation's website or download their app, OHGO.

"Use that to see what's going on, on the interstates and most importantly see how long it's going to take to get to your destination,” said Dylan Foukes of their app. “We want to make sure that everybody gets there safe, has a good time with family and gets home afterwards."

ODOT says they aren’t too concerned about a weather-related issue for drivers this weekend, but they will be ready to keep the interstates moving for those hitting the road.

