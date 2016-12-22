New Sandusky County sheriff sworn into office

There’s a new sheriff in Fremont. Chris Hilton was sworn in Thursday night as the new Sandusky County Sheriff.

He was previously a lieutenant with the Perkins Township Police Department in Erie County.

Hilton was elected last month in a three way race that included now convicted incumbent Kyle Overmyer.

“So I gotta learn Sandusky County, the Sheriff’s Department, emphasize what it means to be sheriff. The learning curve is going to be pretty big for me. Hopefully I’m ready for it” said Hilton.

The sheriff’s office is now in transition.

Overmyer left office a disgraced man, sentenced to four years in prison. He was recently convicted for stealing prescription pills from drug d rop off boxes at police stations throughout the county.

Overmyer also deceived doctors to get prescription pain pills, stole money from the department then falsified records to cover his tracks.

Hilton plans to restore credibility to the office and restructure command positions.

“I’m gonna be working on a lot of things internally and when they come to fruition like I hope they will, it will change the perception from the outside looking in that is definitely a conscious effort by myself and a new command staff we’ll be focusing on,” said Hilton.

Hilton’s administrative skills will also be challenged. Commissioner could cut as much as $225,000 from his budget to offset a countywide deficit.

“We’ll work on it. There’s ways to trim the budget. Something that’s going to be give and take” he added.

