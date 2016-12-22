Company buys former Hotel Royal building

Another building in downtown Toledo has been sold and it is playing a big role in downtown's revitalization.

The Hotel Royal has not looked royal in some time. But a company is hoping to change that.

Toledo City Council members voted to sell the property for $19,000, giving it a second chance.

Cindy Kerr, the executive director of the Downtown Toledo Improvement District, says revitalizing downtown extends to the neighborhoods that

touch downtown. Fixing up this building connects downtown and the Old South End.

"We've had a lot of big movement when you talk about Hensville and the ProMedica employees coming down here," Kerr said, "but the pieces like Hotel Royal fill in what I would call the gaps in our smile. It's important that we fill in with all those little pieces too."

Kerr says the occupancy rate in downtown Toledo is 96 percent, so she's looking for renovated buildings to provide a place for people to live.

