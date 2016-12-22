Stanley's continues to provide authentic Polish meals

Stanley's has been providing authentic Polish food for the holidays for years.

Customers may have to wait a little bit, but their not too worried about it. They say that's all part of the tradition.

A small neighborhood store, Stanley's certainly has the clientele to expand. But Owner Joe Zychowicz says their fine just the way they are.

"This is the neighborhood that the store was founded in and we're committed to continue to put a retail presence on Stickney Avenue," Zychowicz said.

Good things come to those who wait. And if you're planning a trip, there are plenty of good things left.

"We'll have product. There's a few things we're running out of, but the most popular items we should have in stock," Zychowicz said. "Sweet and sour cabbage, we've got a good supply. And the kielbasa of course."

Stanley's will be open Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.