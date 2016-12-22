Winter Wonderland still holds on to year-old tradition

Winter Wonderland has not changed much over the years.

It is the same train, the same old woman living in the same old shoe. But consistency is what builds tradition. It is that sense of tradition families can share through generations.

"Often time the smiles on the kids face is only surpassed by the smile on the grandparents face," said Tom Cline, the GM of Tam-O-Shanter.

Winter Wonderland moved from its home at the Maumee Recreational Center to the Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter about six years ago. With that change in venue, there were some pains to keep the tradition just as people remembered it.

"The train is absolutely important," Cline said. "Early on the first couple years we had some trouble with it derailing. If the train was off line people were turning away from the gate."

But now, everything is back on track. Now the Winter Wonderland continues to be addition to Tam-O-Shanter's mission all year long.

"What we do in our normal job running an ice arena is to provide opportunities for kids and adults to recreate," Cline said. "So this is just the same thing in a different form."

Winter Wonderland will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

