Treatment Center announces opening in spring

Unison Behavioral Health announced Thursday they will be opening an inpatient detox program.

This won't be a new building. Unison plans on using the space they already have off Cherry Street.

Right now, the facility is used for individual and group counseling. However, in a few months, this will be home to a 16-bed treatment center.

Once the recovering addicts complete the inpatient program, they will move over to Unison's already existing outpatient's treatment.

President Jeff De Lay says the reality is northwest Ohio needs two or three more of these type of facilities. But he hopes this one still makes a big difference when they open this spring.

"We know there is a lack of treatment facilities, and so by adding 16 beds to the community and partnering with Mercy and with the Community Mental Health Board here in the community, they're going to help us to provide the resources that's going to make a huge impact," De Lay said. "We know people are dying right now because they don't have the resources for the treatment."

The facility is expected to create 19 full time jobs and will work on a referral basis.

Patients will be able to come in at any hour of the day with nurses working around the clock to help patients get back on track.

