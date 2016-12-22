Six-year-old among those hurt in Van Wert County accident

A six-year-old child was among four people hurt in an accident Thursday morning in Van Wert County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chrysler driver by Betty Wyandt, 87, was headed eastbound on Convoy Road. While crossing US 30, she failed to yield to a westbound 2008 Chevy driven by 54,-year-old Margaret Lyons.

Lyons' vehicle struck Wyandt's vehicle at the intersection.

Wyandt was taken by EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center. Her passenger, 85-year-old Bonnie Speelman, was taken by EMS to the Van Wert County Hospital. She was later flown to Parkview.

Lyrons and her six-year-old passenger were taken to Van Wert County Hospital via EMS. Both she and the child were later transported to Parkview.

All those involved in the crash were wearing a seat belt, but the six-year-old was not properly restrained in their booster seat.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.