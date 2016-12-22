Athlete of the Week: Ke'sha Blanton

Ke'sha Blanton has been on the coaching staff for the last four years as an assistant women's basketball coach at Detroit Mercy.

Before that, she spent as a graduate assistant coach for Florida State.

"“It was definitely a great experience to go to Florida State. To be able to play on and coach on the big stage, help them in that program," Blanton said.

She began her hoops career at Central Catholic. She began coaching elementary school, high school, and AAU teams while a student at the University of Toledo.

Basketball has been a part of Ke'sha's dream for years.

"Coach [Bernard Scott] gave me the opportunity to coach after I graduated," Blanton said. "I was like this is something I can see myself doing in the future...I knew this is something I wanted to pursue beyond the high school levels. So I just took off and followed my dreams. And God placed me in the right spot at the right time."

Blanton uses the success of former teammate and WNBA star Natasha Howard, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx, as an inspiration to her players.

"She is the inspiration," Blanton said. "I got to work with her. I always tell our kids you can do anything. You have to put in this amount of work. That's what Tasha did. There's always a Tasha reference in practice."

