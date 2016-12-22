Local automotive supplier Martin announces expansion and 100 new jobs

A local automotive supplier is ready to expand and will need to hire more people to work there.

Martin Technologies just announced a three year, $12 million new investment. That will lead to creation of 100 new jobs.

A ribbon cutting was held late Thursday afternoon inside of Martin's plant on Opportunity Drive in west Toledo.

It's an opportunity for the company to expand a facility they just moved into last month from the GM Powertrain plant.

One of the company's professional race cars was on display.

And in this expansion, workers will focus on engineering, assembly, inspection services and innovative projects to support the many suppliers with which they will work.

We're told Martin employees play an important role in all of the vehicles in Toledo that have GM transmissions.

Martin also has relationships with Ford and Chrysler and CEO Harold Martin can't wait to grow from the 65 employees he has now.

“We're part of meeting the ongoing growth opportunities that are out there," Martin said. "There's a lot of customer needs there and it's not only just an automotive, it's in defense and aerospace and the likes thereof but we see Toledo as a great place to try to build the right team to support that.”

Anyone who wants to apply for one of the new positions can contact Martin's human resources department.

One of Harold Martin's many customers is the U.S. Secret Service. He actually designed the engine that has powered the Presidential limousine for the last eight years.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.