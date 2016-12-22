AAA predicts record travelers this Christmas, including in Toledo

There’s a big improvement on the roads as the snow is starting to melt, but you'll have plenty of company if you're leaving to visit family or friends.

AAA predicts 103 million Americans will travel over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, 90 percent of them by car. So expect more congestion out here if you're hitting the road.

Driving along Interstate 475 North on Thursday afternoon, traffic was steady but is almost sure to increase as we get closer to Christmas. AAA considers

Friday the official start to the holiday travel season, which will continue until January 2.

The travel club's 2016 prediction calls for one and a half million more people to travel than 2015, which would be a record for a holiday season. And in Ohio, they’re predicting a total of four million drivers, a more than two percent increase over last year.

Local AAA leaders like Mike Brown said gas prices are a big reason why.

“It's still lower than last year and definitely the year before and that can definitely encourage people to travel either farther or maybe take a trip that they normally wouldn't have before,” Brown said.

AAA says you'll be paying the second-cheapest New Year's Day gas prices since 2009. And with more drivers, don't be surprised if main highways like

I-475, I-75, or the Ohio Turnpike are backed up.

AAA's fleet of trucks are ready to help members who are stranded. Brown says every driver should have emergency kits in their cars with a flashlight, flares, blankets to keep them warm and something you might not have thought about.

“An ordinary candle,” Brown said. “Just a small candle in your emergency kit. And it's not to light, it's not for light, but a small candle can actually heat the cabin of the vehicle if you're stranded for several hours.”

Just make sure you don’t forget to have matches.

AAA is also seeing a big increase in the number of people who lose their keys or lock them in their cars. So when you're chaotically packing the car for your trip, make sure you know where they are at all times.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.