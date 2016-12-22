City of Toledo working to curb domestic violence homicide trend

Sylvania Twp. Police and the FBI say a man walked into the First Federal Savings and Loan on North Holland-Sylvania Rd. and demanded cash from the tellers.

Nearly a third of Toledo's homicides in 2016 were the result of domestic violence. That's ten people killed by former loved ones.

With such a high number of domestic violence homicides, the Toledo Police Department and several local organizations are trying to get funding for an effort to fight domestic violence.

Midway through the year, with the number of domestic violence-related homicides rising, Toledo police chief George Kral took action.

"That's when we decided we really needed to do a full court press on getting this High Risk Team grant," Chief Kral said.

For months, Toledo police, the YWCA, and the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center have been learning about a program that puts a High Risk Team in place in Toledo. That team would be made up of members of these organizations.

They would train police officers to give victims of domestic violence an eleven question survey. The victim's answers to the questions and the extra training for the officers is proven to prevent victims from being killed.

Last month, an opportunity to receive a grant to fund the program became available. The application was submitted on December 16, only hours before mother Cora Campbell was allegedly murdered by her husband. Her name was added to application.

Many hope this tragedy will eventually help others to survive domestic violence in the future.

"It makes me super excited and I'm happy to know that we could possibly get this, and we could change our community," said Casandra Durfey of the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center. "I have three girls, so it means a lot to me personally and professionally."

Police will know in mid-January if they will receive the funding.

