Toledo sees a slight rise in homicides in 2016

Sylvania Twp. Police and the FBI say a man walked into the First Federal Savings and Loan on North Holland-Sylvania Rd. and demanded cash from the tellers.

Sylvania Twp. Police and the FBI say a man walked into the First Federal Savings and Loan on North Holland-Sylvania Rd. and demanded cash from the tellers.

Surveillance still from First Federal Bank in Sylvania Twp. (Source: FBI)

Surveillance still from First Federal Bank in Sylvania Twp. (Source: FBI)

A man is recovering at a hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo.

A man is recovering at a hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo.

Police, Toledo Fire Department crews and a hazmat team searched a car on Alexis Rd. near Meijer on Saturday afternoon.

Police, Toledo Fire Department crews and a hazmat team searched a car on Alexis Rd. near Meijer on Saturday afternoon.

The Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old boy from Otsego Junior High School brought the weapon to school on Thursday.

The Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old boy from Otsego Junior High School brought the weapon to school on Thursday.

This year has proven to be one of the deadliest years in Toledo in recent history with 37 homicides. Although three of those deaths did not actually happen in 2016, 34 homicides is still higher than the average.

"We usually average 31 homicides a year. We are not incredibly high and our clearance rate is usually at 78 percent," said Toledo's police chief George Kral. "So we are solving these homicides. I just wish we didn't have to."

Today, detectives are still working to name the person responsible for eight of this year's homicides.

Though homicides are a crime police cannot just prevent, Chief Kral says there were two major contributing factors to this year's increase.

He says crimes spike when the weather is nice and with a warmer than average year, that added to the violence.

The statistic even more troubling, however, was ten homicides were domestic violence related.

"The Tina Warren homicide. There was no previous reports, neighbors said they got along just fine," Kral said. "That was something so frustrating in law enforcement that we're trying to keep our citizens safe and then something like this happens. That was totally off the radar."

This year, three children were victims, including two that were killed after an unsecured gun was left out within their reach.

"That one really touched me specifically and touched our officers," Kral said, "because they are just unnecessary. It never had to happen."

Still, Chief Kral said despite the higher than average homicide rate, Toledo is still safe considering its side.

"With a city of 287,000 people, Toledo is a very safe city to live in," Kral said.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.