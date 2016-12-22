Shared Lives Studio features artists with developmental disabilities

The clock is ticking to finish up your Christmas shopping and if you still haven't figured out what to get that one person on your list who has everything, we may have just the place for you to find that unique gift.

Right across the street from Fifth-Third Field on North Saint Clair Street, sits a unique art studio, filled with not only remarkable pieces of art, but inspiring artists who hard at work creating.

From glass pieces, to prints, jewelry, and pottery, the artists at Shared Lives Studio create unique pieces for sale.

But the artists all have one thing in common. They all have developmental disabilities.

Elise Wagner has been an artist at Shared Lives Studio for nearly six years. She makes custom pieces. While she says making money is great, that's not what she loves most about her job there.

"Get your art out there and that's the best part, I think. Getting the art out there," said Wagner.

Shared Lives Studio is a non profit providing artists with instruction, a space to create, and sell their work.

The studio is located at 20 N. Saint Clair, downtown. There's also a seasonal location in Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

