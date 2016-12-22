West Toledo Stop N' Go robbed a gunpoint

Sylvania Twp. Police and the FBI say a man walked into the First Federal Savings and Loan on North Holland-Sylvania Rd. and demanded cash from the tellers.

Sylvania Twp. Police and the FBI say a man walked into the First Federal Savings and Loan on North Holland-Sylvania Rd. and demanded cash from the tellers.

Surveillance still from First Federal Bank in Sylvania Twp. (Source: FBI)

Surveillance still from First Federal Bank in Sylvania Twp. (Source: FBI)

Suspect makes off with cash after robbing Sylvania Twp. bank

Suspect makes off with cash after robbing Sylvania Twp. bank

A man is recovering at a hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo.

A man is recovering at a hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo.

Police, Toledo Fire Department crews and a hazmat team searched a car on Alexis Rd. near Meijer on Saturday afternoon.

Police, Toledo Fire Department crews and a hazmat team searched a car on Alexis Rd. near Meijer on Saturday afternoon.

Police investigating unknown chemicals found in car in north Toledo

Police investigating unknown chemicals found in car in north Toledo

The Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old boy from Otsego Junior High School brought the weapon to school on Thursday.

The Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old boy from Otsego Junior High School brought the weapon to school on Thursday.

Wood Co. sheriff: Jr. high student arrested after bringing weapon to school

Wood Co. sheriff: Jr. high student arrested after bringing weapon to school

A Toledo man was shot early Saturday morning at his west Toledo home.

A Toledo man was shot early Saturday morning at his west Toledo home.

Man suffers minor injuries in west Toledo after house sprayed with gunshots

Man suffers minor injuries in west Toledo after house sprayed with gunshots

A west Toledo Stop n' Go was robbed Wednesday night at gunpoint.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Stop n' Go on West Alexis around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect walked into the store wearing a mask.

He demanded money from the clerk before fleeing the store.

No word on how much money he stole.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.