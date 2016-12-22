West Toledo Stop N' Go robbed a gunpoint - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

West Toledo Stop N' Go robbed a gunpoint

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A west Toledo Stop n' Go was robbed Wednesday night at gunpoint.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Stop n' Go on West Alexis around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect walked into the store wearing a mask. 

He demanded money from the clerk before fleeing the store.

No word on how much money he stole.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

