TPS principal resigns amid theft investigation

Ottawa River Elementary School principal Michele Wooley resigned Friday, Dec. 16, according to Patty Mazur.

This comes after she was suspended on paid administrative leave for a 'violation of professional conduct.'

Statement from Toledo Public Schools:

Ms. Michele Wooley resigned from Toledo Public Schools on Friday, December 16, 2016. This was one of several options available to her and thus precludes the pending disciplinary hearing that was scheduled in regards to recent allegations made against her. However, Toledo Public Schools fully intends to continue pursuing legal action against Ms. Wooley given the information that has been uncovered through an extensive internal investigation. We are continuing to work with Toledo Police on this case. Ms. Tamara Bacon, the assistant principal at Ottawa River Elementary, has been named as the acting principal and will continue in that role throughout the remainder of the school year.

The investigation into her is listed as a 'theft investigation' after the assistant treasurer of TPS found discrepancies in Ottawa River's finances.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says they're investigating missing money.

Wooley has not been indicted yet and that the investigation will be completed soon.

