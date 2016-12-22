Boxing Champ Robert Easter Jr. defend title at Huntington Center

Local boxing champion Robert Easter Jr. will defend his world title for the first time in his hometown of Toledo at the Huntington Center.

The bout will be against Luis Cruz on Friday, February 10.

Easter is preparing for his fight, sparring against Sonny Frederickson, who is another up and coming boxer in the Glass City. Frederickson will also be on the bill in February's event.

It was back in September when Easter climbed into the ring against Richard Commey. The fight was toe to toe all the way into the 12th round.

But when the bell rung for a final time, Easter was 18-0 and the PBC Lightweight champion.

"I knew I had it in me to really overcome adversity and take it to war," Easter said. "We were preparing for the worst. That was a gruesome 12 rounds, going blow-for-blow. I knew I had it in me."

His opponent, Luis Cruz, has 22 wins and one loss to record.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.