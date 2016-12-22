Customers help thwart armed robbery at gas station - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Customers help thwart armed robbery at gas station

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Manager
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Quick-thinking customers stopped a thief in his tracks Wednesday morning in Monroe County, Michigan.

Troopers were called to the Pilot Gas Station at 1178 Nadeau Road in Frenchtown Township around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call of an armed robbery.

Officials say a man went into the business and demanded cash, telling the clerk he had a gun.

The clerk complied, and the man stuffed cash from the register into a bag before attempting to leave.

That’s when a customer stepped in.

The man grabbed the suspect and took him to the ground. During the struggle, the customer disarmed the suspect, who had a knife – not a gun.

Another customer also stepped in and helped duct tape the suspect’s legs until troopers arrived.

The would-be thief was taken to Oakwood South Shore Hospital for minor injuries he received during the take down.

The 29-year-old suspect from Newport was eventually arrested and remains in police custody at the Monroe County Jail.

Police say he has a criminal history that includes armed robbery and narcotics violations. 

