Police: Woman steals 'designer' underwear and furry hat

Sylvania Twp. Police and the FBI say a man walked into the First Federal Savings and Loan on North Holland-Sylvania Rd. and demanded cash from the tellers.

Surveillance still from First Federal Bank in Sylvania Twp. (Source: FBI)

A man is recovering at a hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo.

Police, Toledo Fire Department crews and a hazmat team searched a car on Alexis Rd. near Meijer on Saturday afternoon.

The Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old boy from Otsego Junior High School brought the weapon to school on Thursday.

A Toledo woman was arrested and charged with theft after police say she tried to steal several items at an anchor store at Franklin Park Mall.

Tyleesha Carter, 18, is charged with theft in connection with the incident that occurred at the Dillard’s store on Wednesday.

According to police, Carter stuffed two packs of men’s designer underwear valued at $39.50 each, as well as, a furry hat with a value of $24 into her backpack while on the glass elevator in the store. She then tried to run off with everything. but police were able to catch her.

Carter is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Thursday.

