Police: Woman steals 'designer' underwear and furry hat - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Woman steals 'designer' underwear and furry hat

Tyleesha Carter, 18 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Tyleesha Carter, 18 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman was arrested and charged with theft after police say she tried to steal several items at an anchor store at Franklin Park Mall.

Tyleesha Carter, 18, is charged with theft in connection with the incident that occurred at the Dillard’s store on Wednesday.

According to police, Carter stuffed two packs of men’s designer underwear valued at $39.50 each, as well as, a furry hat with a value of $24 into her backpack while on the glass elevator in the store. She then tried to run off with everything. but police were able to catch her.

Carter is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Thursday.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly