Boyfriend arrested after Lima woman found dead

A Lima woman is dead and her boyfriend in jail on suspicion of murder.

Officers were called to an apartment on S. Metcalf around 6 p.m. Wednesday after Kimberly Clark, 40, was found dead inside.

During the investigation, police suspected foul play and Clark’s live-in boyfriend was arrested.

Leo Stapleton is being held at the Allen County Jail.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office to determine Clark’s cause of death.

