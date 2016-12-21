Authorities urging safety for drivers, pedestrians during winter

Two pedestrians were hit by cars within minutes of each other Wednesday night. One of the pedestrians was killed while the other was seriously injured.

With busy intersections at night, people walking should be extra cautious before taking their next step.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp urges pedestrians to always use sidewalks and crosswalks. And just as importantly, pedestrians should wait for the signal before crossing the street.

"If you have to walk another 30, 40 feet, go to the crosswalk, hit the button, and wait for the light," Tharp said.

Tharp also says walking toward the traffic allows pedestrians to see vehicles coming towards them.

"Walking against the traffic, or towards the traffic, is so that you can keep an eye on the traffic that is coming at you."

Sheriff Tharp also suggests pedestrians should try to wear bright, reflective gear or carry a flashlight. That can make all the difference at night.

While pedestrians should be safe, drivers also have a major role in keeping them safe too.

Sheriff Tharp says drivers need to be sober, alert, and prepared. That means tuning out distractions like cell phones.

"We have a responsibility to know our surroundings when we drive. People will need to look and watch and see if there are pedestrians on the street."

Sheriff Tharp says there are consequences for those who do not follow the law. Safety should be the most important issue for both drivers and pedestrians this winter.

