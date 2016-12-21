Winner of free holiday home giveaway met with surprise

The 'Free Home for Holidays' contest is over and a winner has been selected.

Deajuan Wells' video submission won the public vote. He was surprised by Engelo Rumora, the owner of List 'n Sell Realty on Wednesday.

Wells says the surprise was a holiday miracle that he could have never imagined.

"Once he knocked at the door, I was like man this is surreal. It was really the best I've felt since my mom passed away because I really had nothing to be happy about," said Wells.

Wells heartfelt video describing the hardships he has faced since his mother died earlier this year captured the hearts of the public.

"September 6 to be exact, me and my two younger siblings lost our mother. She passed away right on her living room floor," said Wells in the video.

Since her death, the 22-year-old gained custody of his two siblings, in addition to his own son. They all live in a two bedroom apartment.

The touching story brought in thousands of votes and ultimately a place to call home.

"That's the only way you can explain it is a person of God. God touched people's heart, God touched people. And for Him to do that, that's big, That's great," said Wells.

Rumora put this giveaway together and says after hundreds of successful sales, giving back is what life is all about.

"No better feeling than giving right? It's much better than receiving. And just to see someone in need like Deajuan receive a house for him and his loved ones, there's no better feeling," said Rumora.

The home will be presented to Wells on Thursday.

