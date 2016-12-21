Bicyclist hit by a vehicle in west Toledo

A man on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in west Toledo Wednesday night.

According to police, Louis Evangelista was biking south on Holland Sylvania when he crossed the center line. He hit the windshield of a car, continued over the top and landed on the road.

One lane of the road was blocked for a short time while officers investigated the accident.

Police say Evangelista was transported to a hospital; He was treated and released.

Laura Hicks, a witness to the accident, says she saw the man get hit and went into the air.

"I've never witnessed anything like it, I feel like I have to throw up.. it's a terrible feeling to have to see something like that happen to a human being," Hicks said.

The accident remains under investigation.

