Springfield students deliver gifts for child patients

Springfield High School students delivered some Christmas joy Wednesday to deserving kids.

The students dropped off more than 3,000 toys they have collected since December 5 to the Toledo Children's hospital.

McKenna Reitz, the AP Psychology teacher at Springfield, organized the drive. She says she was amazed to see the kids so eager to help.

"We had a student bring in over 300 toys just himself. And just hearing that response of people that just wanted to be able to give, and to be able to teach high schoolers and elementary schoolers of giving. The season's about giving not receiving. So it's been pretty magical," Reitz said.

This was the second year student put on the toy drive. Last year, they donated more than 1,100 toys.

The school hopes that number will continue to grow.

