Teens learn valuable information at job fair

A job fair was held Wednesday for teens looking to gather skills for their future.

The teens were encouraged to learn about jobs, training, scholarships, apprenticeships, volunteer opportunities, and youth programs.

There were even representatives from Ohio Means Jobs to encourage teens to apply for certain careers like pipe fitters and carpenters.

"The more skills they have, the more marketable they will be to employers and the more wages they will earn. And that's what we really want to be able to do, is to help our youth understand that skills lead to jobs and better jobs with higher wages," said Craig Gebers of Vocational Services.

Owens Truck Driving School, the US Army, Paul Mitchell School, and Kroger were at also at the fair.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.