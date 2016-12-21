Saban: Playoffs to blame for players deciding to skip bowls

The commission that oversees fishing on Lake Erie is allowing a big increase in the number of walleye and yellow perch that can be caught this year.More >>
Next Week, there will be chances for warmth, as well as rain and more cool lake breeze days.
A North Carolina sheriff says a newborn and the baby's 2-year-old sister have been found stabbed to death.
Failure of the Republican bill to overhaul Obama's health care law is welcomed by many governors, primarily in states that had expanded Medicaid.
A federal judge says a lawsuit claiming Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities experience widespread segregation when forced to receive services in institutions can proceed.
Police say a part of the Las Vegas Strip has been shut-down after a gunman barricaded himself inside a bus near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.
In a humiliating setback, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their "Obamacare" repeal bill off the House floor Friday after it became clear the measure would fail badly
The Republicans' capstone health care overhaul seems in dire trouble in the House
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul
Marcus Stroman tossed six hitless innings, Ian Kinsler slugged a two-run homer and the United States routed Puerto Rico 8-0 to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries
Some of the youngest victims of the nation's opioid epidemic are children under age 5 who die after swallowing opioids
The chairman of the House intelligence committee says President Donald Trump's communications may have been "monitored" during the transition period in an "incidental collection."
Police say a white man accused of stabbing a black man to death with a sword in New York told investigators he traveled to the media capital of the world to make a statement and attack black people
The Associated Press has learned that before campaign manager Paul Manafort signed up with Donald Trump, he secretly worked for a Russian billionaire with a plan to "greatly benefit the Putin Government."
President Donald Trump and Republican leaders are lobbying recalcitrant GOP lawmakers to back their health care overhaul
President Donald Trump says he feels "somewhat" vindicated by statements by the House Intelligence chairman on the legal and incidental surveillance of the president and Trump transition officials
