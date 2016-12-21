Toledo organization holds memorial service to remember the homeless lost in 2016

A memorial service held Wednesday for those homeless men and women that died in 2016 as a part of an organization's effort to remember those often forgotten by society.

The organization, called 1 Matters, is best known for their work to organize Tent City.

Their goal is to deliver compassion to those men and women living on the street.

Part of that goal is giving those individuals who may not even have family the dignity of a proper memorial service.

"Many of these people, they die alone," said Liryc Barber, a volunteer with 1 Matters. "They deserve the same love and compassion to be remembered because they do deserve to be remembered."

The non-denomination ceremony was held at 7 p.m.

