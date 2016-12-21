Trump's election may be behind surge in the Dow Jones

The Dow Jones is on the brink of breaking the 20,000 point mark for the first time.

The numbers were slightly down from yesterday, but investors are showing optimism about the stock market. And some are attributing it to Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Alan Lancz, a registered investment adviser, says some investors are buying into President-elect Trump's promises of lower taxes and less regulations. But some investors still have reservations.

"Is there going to be enough of that confidence and that behavior that is setting the market to new highs that will continue?," Lancz said. "Or people will say I want to see some economic data before we start paying higher and higher prices."

Lancz says the rise in the stock market is showing a belief things will get better. Some sellers are still holding out with a belief the market will continue to rise.

A similar situation happened last year in what Lancz described as the 'Santa Claus rally," and then the market collapsed in January and February as consumer spending went down. He said it is too early to tell if the same thing will happen this year.

Lancz says even if taxes are lowered immediately when Trump takes office, most people will not see a benefit until April 2018. Lancz says the best thing to do is be patient.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.