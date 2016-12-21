More than 500 patients' medical records stolen in Henry County theft

The Henry County Heath Department (HCHD) has been notified that a nurse's laptop and paper records were stolen from the department, which could potentially expose the medical records of up to 574 Henry County Health Department Home Health and Hospice patients.

The department was officially notified of the theft on October 22. On that date, a nurse with HCHD was the victim of a home invasion. Her car, which contained the laptop and paper records, was stolen from her garage.

She was possession of the records as a part of her duties to visit certain home health and hospice patients at their homes.

Police were notified of the situation and began an investigation.

A suspect was soon arrested, and the car was recovered. However, the laptop and paper records were not found. It is unknown what happened to the laptop and the records.

The investigation determined the laptop and records were unintended cargo of the suspect's car theft.

The department has now increased security on their laptops and how they handle medical records in the field.

The department says all laptops are encrypted to prevent access to files on the computer.

The files on the laptop contained patients' names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, medical diagnoses and codes, medication lists, and medical insurance information. Patients affected by the theft are being notified via a letter in the mail.

As of now, the department is not aware of any access or misuse of private health information by an unauthorized person or party. However, patients who received the notification letter are strongly encouraged to take steps to eliminated or minimize possible harm caused by the theft, including obtaining a free credit report.

Patients can request a credit report by following this link to the Annual Credit Report Request Service. They can also contact the service by phone at 1-877-322-8228. They may also mail a request to:

Annual Credit Report Request Service

P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta GA, 30348-5281

The health department is offering a complimentary one-year membership in a credit/identity theft monitoring service to affected patients.

Patients can expect a second letter within one to two weeks outlining how they can activate the monitoring service to further ensure security.

For more information, the Henry County Health Department is encouraging patients to contact them by phone at 844-593-3292 or by e-mail at hospice@henrycohd.org.

