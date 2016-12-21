The man power that lifts the MLK Bridge operates 365-days a year

Many of us know that Toledo is heavily traveled by truck and train, but often we forget that Toledo is also a main shipping corridor until the bridge is up and we cannot get through. Those who run the lift bridge 24-hours a day have a different perspective on Toledo.

"The main thing is safety," said Bryan Davis, bridge operator with the city of Toledo. "It's a very busy bridge, more so than the Craig.

There's no question - there's a lot of down time when you're a bridge operator. But Bryan said he's seen so much from his birds eye view, from pedestrians and cars trying to "beat the bridge" too even saving a life.

"Before Michael Collins died, there was a guy that was going to jump off of the bridge," Davis said. "I went over there and talked him out of it."

The man was so grateful, Bryan explained, he went to the the late Mayor Collins to express his gratitude. The mayor made Bryan employee of the month.

"On a daily basis, this is the key to give all power you have power over there for the gates," pointing to the large control panel in the West Tower of the Martin Luther King Bridge. "Anything that lights up is an indicator showing that we have power. You check the gauges to see that they're all okay."

There are times when the power goes out and Bryan has to switch to a second power source. He also has to go under the bridge to grease the gears. He communicates daily with senior engineers on the ships that come through.

"Anytime a ship comes through we have to open for them immediately," said Kris Cousino, senior engineer at Streets, Bridges and Harbor with the City of Toledo. "Approximately 300 or so ships come through and leave each year. "

During the winter months this changes. After December 21, the city will need 4-hour notice from ships. Then after January 1 through March 31 they need 24-hour notice.

The operators say that they may only see one ship a day. But for that time frame of 9 to 21 minutes, it can be very stressful when they are operating the bridge.

