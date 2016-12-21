Charity looks to help girls affected by human trafficking

Human Trafficking tragically affects many women across the country, including right here in Toledo. While the fight against human trafficking has improved in past years, leaders of that fight say it is far from over.

"It's still a very big issue. It's not as big as it was in 2006, but if one girl is being trafficked, it's huge to me," said El DeRomano, a human trafficking survivor and founder of STARS (Standing Together Against Real Slavery).

DeRomano is using her own experience to seek out and protect exploited children, making her program different compared to programs in other cities.

"They have social workers, they have degrees, they have trauma training. I don't want to do that," DeRomano said. "All I want to do is get these young girls off the street, get them to trust me, then I want to send them to other organizations that can help them."

A crucial part of that job is making the girls feel like they are worth something so they have a desire to change. And this time of year, even the small gift can be that spark.

"So that they can wake up at Christmas and be like, 'Look, I was pimped, I was exploited, I was molested, whatever the case may be, but somebody that didn't know me cared enough about me to give me something for Christmas.'"

STARS is accepting donations of hats, gloves, scarves, and coats. They are also accepting something as simple as fast food gift cards.

Friday, Unity United Methodist Church on East Broadway will be accepting donations between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

DeRomano is also encouraging people to call her to set up donations. The number to call is 419-280-2451.

