TPS teacher arrested for OVI, drug possession enters not guilty plea

A Toledo Public School teacher was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say she was intoxicated behind the wheel in Monclova.

On Friday, Shannon Nicole Mallendick, 44, entered a plea of not guilty at her arraignment.

Mallendick is a teacher at Rogers High School.

Mallendick's attorney told the judge his client is not guilty of the OVI and drug charges against her.

She will be allowed to stay out of jail on the condition she wears a scram bracelet that will monitor if alcohol or drugs are in her system.

Shortly after the court hearing, TPS issued a statement about Mallendick's future with the district.

The statement reads that quote "Ms. Mallendick has been suspended and placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation."

Lucas County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Kit Lane and Manley Road in Monclova Township to investigate a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday.

That's where they say they found Shannon Nicole Mallendick, 44, in the driver's seat of her car while it was running.

The deputies said in their police report that Mallendick could not roll down her window and opened her door instead.

One of the deputies noticed a strong smell coming from the car and asked her to step outside.

The deputies attempted to give Mallendick a field sobriety test, but she refused to take the tests, leading to her arrest.

Once in custody at the Sylvania Township Police Station, Mallendick agreed to a breathalyzer test. The test showed her blood-alcohol content was .239.

Mallendick was transported and booked in the Lucas County Corrections Center. She was later released on bond.

While taking an inventory of her car, the police report said deputies found a pill bottle and a bag with what appeared to be marijuana.

Mallendick is now facing two OVI charges and one charge of possession of a controlled substance.

In 2015, she was arrested and charged for drug possession and resisting arrest.

WTOL 11 learned on Friday that the prosecutor dismissed those charges and the case.

