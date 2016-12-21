State law messes with city law regarding pet stores selling dogs

City of Toledo leaders say a bill signed into law by Governor John Kasich is messing with a Toledo law, and it has to do with stores selling dogs.

Council Member Rob Ludeman helped created an ordinance for Toledo years ago that requires new pet stores opening in city limits to sell only shelter or rescue dogs. Now, Ludeman says this Ohio law overrides the stricter city rule.

Supporters of the law say it’s good because it will regulate pet stores and create transparency about the dogs being sold in Ohio.

However, Opponents say the definition of the Toledo law was to stop any puppy-mill puppies from being sold.

Ludeman says he’s pushing for legal action to protect Toledo’s “home rule.”

“There have been in recent years a number of attacks on home rule for cities like Toledo that have the authority to say 'This is our law, it's - it's valid in the city of Toledo' and now the state is trying to overturn that, and I just think that's wrong,” Ludeman said.

He says he emailed Gov. Kasich asking him to exclude the part about puppy sales from the bill, but that effort failed.

