2016: Most 'clicked' local stories from WTOL

WTOL 11's Top 11 Local stories:

11: Woman dies, husband recovering after being shot while putting kids on school bus

In August, a man named Jimmie Pemberton shot a Springfield Township couple and set their home on fire before turning the gun on himself. According to police, Susan Buchholz, 32, and her husband, Daniel Bennett, 32, were both shot after putting their kids on the school bus. Susan died from her injuries.

10: Man in custody following standoff that unfolded on live television

In July, a man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting and standoff in Oregon. According to Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre, officers were responding to burglar alarms when they found Lewis Buchwalter, 40, inside the Pharmacy Center. During the standoff, police shot pellets at Buchwalter, but he was not phased. He ended up being taken down by a stun gun - the entire ordeal was caught on camera.

9: Beloved 911 dispatcher killed in murder-suicide at her south Toledo home

In August, a beloved 911 dispatcher, Tina Warren, 40, was killed in a murder-suicide at her home. Police say she was killed by her husband, Michael Warren, 44, at their home in south Toledo. The couple had three children; All were home when the shooting happened. Police say there was no known history of domestic violence.

8: One killed, multiple injured in Fulton County crash

In June, both east and westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were closed after multiple crashes and a commercial vehicle fire in Fulton County. The crash killed one man and left two others injured. The fire spread to a tanker carrying 3,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen and burned for nearly 24 hours.

7: Mother of two shot, killed; Husband charged

In December, a mother of two was shot and killed by her husband after a seven-hour standoff with police in south Toledo. Police say Cora Campbell, 32, was shot multiple times. The couple's 10-month-old baby was inside the home during the standoff and shooting.

6: Tornadoes touch down in NW Ohio - August 24, 2016

In August, two thunderstorms produced reports of at least 20 tornadoes in one day. Tornadoes touched down in Paulding, Defiance, Henry, Putnam and Lucas counties. It was the first reports of tornadoes since Nov. 17, 2013.

5: Man charged with 2nd degree murder in death of Chelsea Bruck arraigned

In July, authorities arrested Daniel Clay, 27, for the 2014 murder of Chelsea Bruck. After receiving a tip, Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone said Clay released details to investigators that only the killer would know. Bruck died of blunt force trauma to the head. Clay is charged with second-degree murder.

4: UT student burned at party shares her story for first time

In January, University of Toledo student-athlete, Janelle Noe, was severely burned by another student at a party. The man responsible, Christopher Housel, 21, was eventually sentenced to four months in jail and community service at a burn unit. 11 months after the incident, Noe shared her story for the first time with WTOL 11.

3: Father, son arrested after 13-year-old girl claims she was held captive for a year

In May, two cleaning ladies found a young girl wandering outside the Port Authority building on Water Street. Timothy Ciboro, 53, and Esten Ciboro, 27, a father and son, were arrested after the 13-year-old claimed she was held captive in a Toledo home for more than a year. The two men now face numerous charges including child endangerment, kidnapping and rape.

2: Justice for Sierah: Investigation into disappearance, death of Fulton Co. woman

In July, investigators found the remains of missing 20-year-old Sierah Joughin in a rural area of Fulton County. An autopsy shows she died of asphyxiation by a gag found in her mouth. It also shows she was hog-tied. The man charged with the crime, James Dean Worley, was indicted on 19 counts. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against him - a cost that could exceed $1 million.

1: Beating Heroin: Fighting the heroin epidemic in Northwest Ohio

In 2016, the heroin epidemic in Ohio came to the forefront of public issues. From overdose deaths to Narcan to dealers being charged with manslaughter, heroin-related headlines dominated news in Northwest Ohio. In February, WTOL 11 launched a "Beating Heroin" campaign to help addicts and families find the help the need.

