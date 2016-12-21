Man known as con man to police faces judge in court

After he was on the run for more than seven months, a man was arrested and faced a judge Wednesday morning.

David Klotz, who is facing several counts of forgery and who police say is a con man, told the judge he was hit by a drunk driver, in a coma and therapy, saying that is why he did not show up for his June court hearing.

Klotz will remain behind bars as his attorney gathers hospital paperwork to prove his story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.