Man facing robbery, kidnapping charges appears in court

One man was back in court Wednesday after he and another woman abducted a man from his house earlier this month.

Police say Darnell Triplett and Arnishia Walker abducted a man from his house and held him at another home on Dover Place where they beat him with a fan.

Police the pair then stole his bank card and pin number to get cash.

Triplett’s court appearance was short, as he was only appointed an attorney.

He is facing several charges, including robbery and kidnapping.

Triplett’s trial is set to begin next month.

