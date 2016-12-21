Lucas Co. Commissioner named new chairman on CCNO board

New leadership is in place for the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) in Stryker. It's a familiar face, and one looking to put an end to the ongoing lawsuit between the city and the county.

Commissioner Pete Gerken says it's been decades since there's been an appointee from Lucas County, even though 68 percent of CCNO's budget comes from Lucas County and a majority of prisoners. Gerken says that's significant.

"From us to come from the brink of disaster two and a half years ago, to the Lucas County Commissioner being appointed for the first time in 25 years, is a testament to how people can get along under crisis," says Gerken.

Gerken says CCNO is at the centerpiece of criminal justice reform, with investment from the state of Ohio and a commitment from Lucas County to cover more than 300 beds.

"Continue to be innovative at the jail," says Gerken. "We're now embracing the concept of the jail is as much about treatment as it is punishment, and I think the regional jail in Northwest Ohio is leading the state in those new kind of services provided to inmates."

Gerken says a big challenge for him as chairman of the CCNO board is to work out a resolution to the ongoing lawsuit between Lucas County and the city of Toledo.

His goal is to work the lawsuit out in the first half of next year.

