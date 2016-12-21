Police need help identifying three young men involved in burglar - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police need help identifying three young men involved in burglary

Police need help identifying three young men that broke into an apartment Tuesday night.

According to police, the three people broke into an apartment on N. Byrne. The resident woke up and confronted them as they attempted to flee.

Earlier, the three individuals in the surveillance footage pictures were at the Oasis Restaurant on Dorr Street where they tried to steal the tip jar.

Police believe the three young men are also the burglars.

All three suspects fled on bikes.

If you know any information, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

