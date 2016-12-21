Police searching for serial Stop 'N Go robber

Sylvania Twp. Police and the FBI say a man walked into the First Federal Savings and Loan on North Holland-Sylvania Rd. and demanded cash from the tellers.

Sylvania Twp. Police and the FBI say a man walked into the First Federal Savings and Loan on North Holland-Sylvania Rd. and demanded cash from the tellers.

Surveillance still from First Federal Bank in Sylvania Twp. (Source: FBI)

Surveillance still from First Federal Bank in Sylvania Twp. (Source: FBI)

A man is recovering at a hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo.

A man is recovering at a hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo.

Police, Toledo Fire Department crews and a hazmat team searched a car on Alexis Rd. near Meijer on Saturday afternoon.

Police, Toledo Fire Department crews and a hazmat team searched a car on Alexis Rd. near Meijer on Saturday afternoon.

The Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old boy from Otsego Junior High School brought the weapon to school on Thursday.

The Sentinel-Tribune reports the Wood County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old boy from Otsego Junior High School brought the weapon to school on Thursday.

Toledo police are looking for a man who has robbed the same store three times.

Police say the man has knocked off the Stop 'N Go at 27110 Tremainsville several times in the past few weeks.

Each time he had a weapon and then took off into the park across the street.

According to the first incident report from Tuesday, Dec. 20, a white male entered the store just after 7:00 p.m., brandished a firearm and demanded money. The man fled eastbound with an undetermined amount of cash.

The second robbery happened Wednesday around 9 p.m., when a person with a gun approached the victim and pushed him to the register. They got away with an unknown amount of money.

The most recent incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 4, just before 6:30 p.m. According to the crime log, the man robbed the store clerk. It was logged as an aggravated robbery.

There are no known suspects for either incident at this time, only video footage from the security camera.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.