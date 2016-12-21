Buckeye Health distributes more than 5,500 pounds of hams, turkeys

Some Toledo-area families are about to get a big Christmas meal.

Buckeye Health System distributed hams and turkeys Wednesday to a dozen charities. Those groups will then hand out the foods to Toledo residents in need.

“This is the seventh year Buckeye Health has had the Feed the Hungry program, a holiday food donation. In the past three days, Buckeye has given out 4,000 turkeys and hams,” said Sheila Speights with Buckeye Health.

More than 5,500 pounds of hams and turkeys will be distributed.

