Imagination Station announces holiday hours

While the Imagination Station could be a great place to bring the family during holiday break, the science center will have special hours during December and January.

Visitors are encouraged to check out the website before planning their visit.

The science center will be CLOSED the following days:

Christmas Eve – December 24

Christmas Day – December 25

The science center will be OPEN the following days, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

Monday – December 26

New Year’s Eve – December 31

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2017

Monday – January 2, 2017

Other than the days listed above, the science center will operate business as usual. Normal business hours are as follows:

Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m.

Monday: CLOSED

