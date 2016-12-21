3-car crash on Navarre, driver says he passed out

A medical condition may have caused a three-vehicle crash in Oregon Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Navarre and Wheeling.

The driver of one of the vehicles told police that he passed out and couldn’t make a turn. That’s when he said he hit the two other vehicles.

No one was seriously injured.

It’s not known if the driver believed to at fault will be charged.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.