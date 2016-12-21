Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Dec. 18, 2016

In the final Leading Edge program of 2016, Jerry Anderson talks with District 5 Representative, Bob Latta, to discuss the year in politics and what voters are saying.

Following a short break, Jerry and Latta talk about what congress can accomplish by deregulating some industries.

Later, financial planner Cap Averill II is in studio to talk about the stock market and where the people’s money might be going.

